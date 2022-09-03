Troops of Russian Federation carried out massive shelling of Novhorod-Siversky district, houses were damaged, there were no victims, - RMA. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling by the occupiers, there were no victims.

This was reported by the head of RMA Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians shelled the village of Mikhalchyna Sloboda in the Novhorod-Siversky with artillery. More than 50 explosions were reported. There were no casualties among the civilian population, residential buildings and commercial buildings were damaged," the report says.

Also today, Russian troops shelled the territory near the village of Kamianska Sloboda of the Novhorod-Siversky district.

