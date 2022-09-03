AFU destroyed road bridge in Nova Kakhovka: satellite image was published. PHOTOS

The railway bridge did not collapse, but was badly damaged.

The AFU disabled the road bridge in Nova Kakhovka, the Kherson region, temporarily occupied by the Russians. A satellite image was published online, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"The railway bridge did not collapse, but it was badly damaged," reads the caption to the photo.

