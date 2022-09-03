20 599 63
AFU destroyed road bridge in Nova Kakhovka: satellite image was published. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine
The railway bridge did not collapse, but was badly damaged.
The AFU disabled the road bridge in Nova Kakhovka, the Kherson region, temporarily occupied by the Russians. A satellite image was published online, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.
"The railway bridge did not collapse, but it was badly damaged," reads the caption to the photo.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...