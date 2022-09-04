Occupants from "Grad" and heavy artillery shelled Dnipropetrovsk region, power lines, residential buildings, warehouses were damaged, - Reznichenko. PHOTOS

The enemy hit the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region three times.

Valentin Reznichenko, the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA, wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"It was hot again at night... The enemy hit the Nikopol district three times with Grad and heavy artillery. There were no casualties or injuries.

There was a fire in Nikopol. The fire has already been put out. In the city, 5 residential buildings and several commercial structures were damaged. The power line is out of order.

In the Marganets community, a private house and warehouses and a passageway of a local factory were damaged," the report says.

It is noted that in other areas the night was without shelling and for the moment calm.

