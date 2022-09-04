Consequences of enemy shelling in Kyiv district of Kharkiv, - National Police. PHOTOS

On September 4, around 00:10, two artillery shells were aimed at the territory of the civil infrastructure object.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine.

"2 craters formed on the territory. A fire broke out. As a result of the shelling, the building and wooden structures were destroyed.

At the address, employees of the investigative and operative group of the Kharkiv DD No. 1 conducted an inspection of the scene of the incident and collected physical evidence," the message reads.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

