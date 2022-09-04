ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13257 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
2 387 3
war (20165) shoot out (8690) Sumy oblast (503) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130)

Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: damaged houses, school premises and village councils, - Zhyvytsky. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Today, September 4, Russian troops attacked the communities of the Sumy region.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of Sumy RMA, Dmytro Zhivytsky, reported this.

Shostkinsky district. In the village of Novovasylivka, Znob-Novhorod community, the walls of the houses were cut by debris, the premises of the school and the village council were damaged. In the Druzhba community, in Druzhba itself, private houses were damaged: windows were broken, fences were destroyed," the report says.

It is noted that the arrivals were from "Grad", self-propelled guns and mortars.

Watch more: Armed Forces of Ukraine again hit Antoniv Bridge in Kherson. VIDEO

Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: damaged houses, school premises and village councils, - Zhyvytsky 01
Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: damaged houses, school premises and village councils, - Zhyvytsky 02
Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: damaged houses, school premises and village councils, - Zhyvytsky 03
Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: damaged houses, school premises and village councils, - Zhyvytsky 04
Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: damaged houses, school premises and village councils, - Zhyvytsky 05
Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: damaged houses, school premises and village councils, - Zhyvytsky 06
Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: damaged houses, school premises and village councils, - Zhyvytsky 07
Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: damaged houses, school premises and village councils, - Zhyvytsky 08

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 