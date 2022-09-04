ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13257 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
23 115 77
Russian Army (6171) war (20165) Donetsk (587) duck-out (34) Denys Kazanskyi (26)

Mobilized residents of Donbas are deserting en masse from "army of DPR", - Kazansky. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

In occupied Donetsk, Rashists are posting announcements about the search for deserters who refused to fight in the "army of the DNR".

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by journalist Denys Kazansky on Facebook.

"There are such announcements all over Donetsk. Mobilized residents of Donbas are deserting en masse from the "army of the DPR" and do not want to go to a senseless death for the sake of Putin's crazy fantasies," the report says.

Read more: Strikes on "administration" of terrorist Pushylin in Donetsk were staged by Russians, - ISW

Mobilized residents of Donbas are deserting en masse from army of DPR, - Kazansky 01
Mobilized residents of Donbas are deserting en masse from army of DPR, - Kazansky 02
Mobilized residents of Donbas are deserting en masse from army of DPR, - Kazansky 03
Mobilized residents of Donbas are deserting en masse from army of DPR, - Kazansky 04
Mobilized residents of Donbas are deserting en masse from army of DPR, - Kazansky 05
Mobilized residents of Donbas are deserting en masse from army of DPR, - Kazansky 06

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 