In occupied Donetsk, Rashists are posting announcements about the search for deserters who refused to fight in the "army of the DNR".

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by journalist Denys Kazansky on Facebook.

"There are such announcements all over Donetsk. Mobilized residents of Donbas are deserting en masse from the "army of the DPR" and do not want to go to a senseless death for the sake of Putin's crazy fantasies," the report says.

Read more: Strikes on "administration" of terrorist Pushylin in Donetsk were staged by Russians, - ISW











