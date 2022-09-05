Russians damaged more than 20 houses of civilian residents in Donetsk region during day, - National Police. PHOTOS

During the day, the occupying forces carried out 11 attacks on towns and villages. In all cases, the shells hit the places of residence of the civilian population. As a result of shelling, there are dead and wounded.

"The next attacks hit the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Sloviansk, the villages of Paraskoviika, Tonenke. The Russian army fired rockets, "Hrad", "Uragan", and artillery at civilians," the message reads.

28 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 22 residential buildings, a transformer substation, garages, a railway track.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.









