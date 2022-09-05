Consequences of shelling of Sumy region by Russian invaders: Damaged houses, power lines and cars. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers shelled the village of Volfine in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, Censor.NET informs.

"Volfine village, the Bilopillia district. Private houses of civilians and a car were damaged," the message says.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, power lines were broken, and 25 subscribers were without electricity all night.

