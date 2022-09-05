In Zaporizhzhia region, Russian army shelled 5 settlements. Dozens of houses were damaged, warehouse with tons of grain was destroyed, - National Police. PHOTOS

Last weekend, the occupiers destroyed more than ten houses in populated areas of Polohy district, agricultural machinery and grain warehouses. One private enterprise in Zaporizhzhia district was also damaged

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

"During the weekend, Russian criminals came under enemy fire in the cities of Orihiv and Huliaipole, the villages of Mala Tokmachka and Mykilske of the Polohy District, and the village of Komyshuvakha of the Zaporizhzhia District. The occupying forces mercilessly pounded the houses of the residents of Huliaipole with artillery. The shock wave shattered their windows and smashed doors.

Some houses were directly hit by shells, as a result of which roofs, walls and facades were damaged. The yard area, outbuildings, garages, and people's vehicles were deformed by shrapnel," the report says.

Watch more: Ukrainian marines destroyed enemy attack aircraft SU-25, 4 tanks and warehouse with ammunition, - Navy of AFU. VIDEO

Residents of Orihiv also reported the consequences of the armed attack by the Russians - two high-rise buildings were damaged by fragments of exploding shells and four apartments in them were destroyed. Also, the private houses of the residents of Orihiv came under the fire of the occupiers - their slate was badly damaged, the windows and the courtyard area were gutted.

"In addition, this weekend, the police recorded armed shelling of the village of Mala Tokmachka, Polohy District. Shells damaged several homes in the private sector. The enemy struck a private enterprise near the village of Kamyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia District, and damaged the facility. And in the village of Mykilske, Polohy District, snipers were targeted on one of the farms. As a result of the attack, 150 tons of grain were destroyed in the warehouse," the National Police said.

Watch more: Ukrainian tank shoots up positions of Russian invaders under fire of enemy mortars. VIDEO











