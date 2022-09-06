As result of shelling of Kharkiv and region, 3 people were killed, houses were damaged, - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers continue to shell Kharkiv and the region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, according to the head of the regional administration, a 2-story building in the Industrial district was damaged and a private residential building, in which a 73-year-old woman was staying, was destroyed. She died.

"During the past day, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, and Loziv districts of the region. Residential buildings and farm buildings were damaged, and fires broke out.

In Zolochiv, 2 men aged 39 and 52 were killed, the occupiers fired at 7 residential buildings.

Fighting continues on the front line. The enemy does not stop shelling our positions. He carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Bayrak and Asiivka. The occupiers place staff and equipment in kindergartens and churches and use the Holy Trinity Church in Mala Komyshuvaha as a hospital. Our defenders firmly hold their positions, do not allow the enemy to advance and inflict significant losses on him," the message reads.

