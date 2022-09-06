As result of a missile attack on Kryvy Rih, severe fire broke out at oil depot, - RMA. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by the head of RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"We have a missile attack on Kryvy Rih. There is a strong fire at the oil depot. Firefighters and a fire train are working on the spot.

The extent of the destruction and information about the victims are being ascertained," the message reads.

