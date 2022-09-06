ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11590 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
6 834 17
war (20262) Kryvyi Rih (210) shoot out (8719) Reznychenko (208)

As result of a missile attack on Kryvy Rih, severe fire broke out at oil depot, - RMA. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by the head of RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"We have a missile attack on Kryvy Rih. There is a strong fire at the oil depot. Firefighters and a fire train are working on the spot.

The extent of the destruction and information about the victims are being ascertained," the message reads.

Read more: Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih

As result of a missile attack on Kryvy Rih, severe fire broke out at oil depot, - RMA 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 