As result of a missile attack on Kryvy Rih, severe fire broke out at oil depot, - RMA. PHOTO
Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.
This was reported by the head of RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.
"We have a missile attack on Kryvy Rih. There is a strong fire at the oil depot. Firefighters and a fire train are working on the spot.
The extent of the destruction and information about the victims are being ascertained," the message reads.
