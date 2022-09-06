Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 17 times, civilians, including child, were injured - National Police. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russian occupying forces shelled the Donetsk region 17 times. Civilians were injured, including a child.

This is reported by the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

"Avdiivka and Bakhmut are under constant fire from the occupiers. The city of Kurakhove, the villages of Bohoiavlenka, Khromove, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka were also hit. The enemy used S-300 air defense missiles, "Hrad" rocket systems, and artillery. 14 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged. properties, including 10 residential buildings.

As a result of rocket fire in Kurakhovo at night, the school was destroyed and a school bus was damaged. And in Bakhmut, a child was injured and the building of the State Emergency Service was damaged," the message reads.

It is noted that law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

With the help of the police, 269 more people were evacuated, since the beginning of mandatory evacuation - more than 13,900 people, among them 2,339 - children, and 627 - people with disabilities.

