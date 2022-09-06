In morning, Russian occupiers hit Sumy region with mortars and artillery, only 36 "arrivals", - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of the Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, Censor.NET informs.

So, in the morning, the occupiers shelled the territories of Bilopillia and Shalyhyne with mortars and artillery.

A total of 36 "arrivals" were recorded.

There were no casualties as a result of the shelling. In the village of Volfyne, in the Bilopillia region, windows were broken and walls were cut in the houses.

Read more: During September 5, Russians shelled five communities in Sumy, firing 39 shells and mines - Zhivitsky





