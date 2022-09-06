Destroyed pontoon crossing of Russian army in Kherson region. PHOTO

The Ukrainian military destroyed a pontoon crossing set up by the Russian occupiers near the village of Dariivka in the Kherson region.

The confirming satellite image was published on NLwartracker's Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

The Russians used the crossing to transfer their troops and logistical support to units in the temporarily occupied part of southern Ukraine, the BBC clarifies.

Read more: Zelensky on strikes on Kharkiv and Kryvy Rih: Retribution will await occupiers

The photo also shows the decommissioned stationary bridge, which was of strategic importance - the only crossing over the Inhulets River on the right bank of the Dnipro for the Russian group of troops. It is the only way to transport forces and resources from Kakhovka to Kherson.

The published satellite image was taken on September 5 this year.

The author of the publication claims that the Russian pontoon bridge across the Inhulets River was destroyed by the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Також читайте: Бої на Херсонщині відволікають росіян від Миколаєва, кількість обстрілів зменшилась, - Кім

На фото видно, що українські військові зруйнували не лише переправу, бо загорілися і склади окупантів неподалік від неї.