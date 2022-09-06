ENG
Explosions and shooting are heard in center of occupied Berdiansk, - city council. PHOTOS

Explosions and shootings are reported in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

This was announced by the press service of the city council, Censor.NET informs.

"Locals will report the explosion in the Berdiansk chats. Approximately in the central part of the city, next to the administrative buildings. There was no information about the demining of the port in the chats of the occupiers," the message says.

Later, the city council said that explosions and shootings in the city center continued. Ambulances and representatives of the occupation police went to the center.

