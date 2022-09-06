Russian troops hit Pechenihy in Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles: there are injuries and destruction, - village head Husarov. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the town of Pechenihy in Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles. Several people were injured, and houses were significantly destroyed.

This was reported by Pechenihy village head Oleksandr Husarov, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, around 12:00 p.m., the enemy attacked the peaceful population of Pechenihy with two S-300 rockets!! There are wounded: a teenager who was riding a bicycle down the street, a man who was repairing the roof at home, and people who were at home received shrapnel injuries by glass!! There is also significant destruction of the private sector, apartment buildings have been left with roofs, windows and doors! This is how the enemy intimidates and terrorizes the peaceful residents of our community!!!" - he said.

