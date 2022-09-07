ENG
war (20262) shoot out (8719) Donetsk region (1894) Sloviansk (201)

Russians struck 2 blows at Sloviansk. School and entrance to house were damaged. There may be people under rubble, - Mayor Liakh. PHOTOS

Photo

Today, September 7, the Russian occupation forces attacked the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region. The entrance to the house was destroyed. They are looking for people under the rubble.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk RMA, Vadym Liakh.

"We have another bad morning. Two hits. Cherevkivka, 4th school. Fortunately, no victims.

Torska street, building 43. The entrance is "destroyed". There may be people under the rubble. Rescue operations are underway," the report said.

The number of victims is currently unknown. It is assumed that neighboring houses were also damaged by the shock wave.

