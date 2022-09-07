2 774 6
Russians launched rocket attack on psychiatric hospital in Kramatorsk, - Mayor Honcharenko. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Today, September 7, the Russian army struck the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, the Mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Honcharenko reported about this.
"Consequences of a rocket attack by the occupiers on a psychiatric hospital in Kramatorsk. There are no victims, but serious destruction of the institution," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...