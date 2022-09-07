Russians launched rocket attack on psychiatric hospital in Kramatorsk, - Mayor Honcharenko. PHOTOS

Today, September 7, the Russian army struck the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, the Mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Honcharenko reported about this.

"Consequences of a rocket attack by the occupiers on a psychiatric hospital in Kramatorsk. There are no victims, but serious destruction of the institution," the message reads.

See more: Russians struck 2 blows at Sloviansk. School and entrance to house were damaged. There may be people under rubble, - Mayor Liakh. PHOTOS







See more: Russia fired 8 missiles at Kramatorsk. Damaged rubber warehouses. There is wounded man in serious condition - Mayor Honcharenko. PHOTOS







