Consequences of night shelling by Russians of Kharkiv and Zmiiv. Hotel building was damaged - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

According to preliminary data, the occupiers shelled the Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles fired from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural leadership of the Nemyshlyany District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv and the Chuhuiiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

"According to the investigation, on September 7, around 12:30 a.m, the occupiers fired two rockets at the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv. One of the rockets hit the territory of the hotel complex. The nearby car wash caught fire. The windows of the neighboring high-rise building were broken. The other rocket hit the ground near one of the enterprises of this area.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation do not stop shelling the Kharkiv region. Around 12:30 a.m., the Russian army launched a missile attack on the city of Zmiiv. The rocket hit the ground near a medical facility," the report said.

