Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police. PHOTOS

The occupiers continue to destroy the civilian population. During the day, 17 shellings were recorded, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

The Russian army struck the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, the villages of Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Umanske, Maksimilianivka, Paraskoviivka.

Russian troops were hit with S-300 air defense missiles, "Grad" and "Uragan" anti-aircraft missile systems, and artillery. 18 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged, 12 of them were residential buildings.

"Today at around 04:00 a.m., the enemy launched rocket attacks in the north of Donetsk region. A hospital was damaged in Kramatorsk, a private house was damaged in Kostiantynivka. In Sloviansk, a school, an otolaryngological hospital, the building of the Station of Young Technicians, and a high-rise building were destroyed. Police and rescue workers are working at the site, clearing the rubble of the building. At least three people remain under the rubble - two men and a woman, all civilians," the message reads.

