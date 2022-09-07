ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7504 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
1 518 0
war (20262) shoot out (8719) police forces (1261) Donetsk region (1895)

Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The occupiers continue to destroy the civilian population. During the day, 17 shellings were recorded, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 01

The Russian army struck the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, the villages of Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Umanske, Maksimilianivka, Paraskoviivka.

Russian troops were hit with S-300 air defense missiles, "Grad" and "Uragan" anti-aircraft missile systems, and artillery. 18 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged, 12 of them were residential buildings.

"Today at around 04:00 a.m., the enemy launched rocket attacks in the north of Donetsk region. A hospital was damaged in Kramatorsk, a private house was damaged in Kostiantynivka. In Sloviansk, a school, an otolaryngological hospital, the building of the Station of Young Technicians, and a high-rise building were destroyed. Police and rescue workers are working at the site, clearing the rubble of the building. At least three people remain under the rubble - two men and a woman, all civilians," the message reads.

See more: Russians launched rocket attack on psychiatric hospital in Kramatorsk, - Mayor Honcharenko. PHOTOS


Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 02
Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 03
Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 04

See more: Russians struck 2 blows at Sloviansk. School and entrance to house were damaged. There may be people under rubble, - Mayor Liakh. PHOTOS


Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 05
Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 06
Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 07


Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 08
Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 09
Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 10
Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 11
Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 12

See more: Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 17 times, civilians, including child, were injured - National Police. PHOTOS


Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 13
Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 14
Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 15
Russians hit civilian objects in Donetsk region. There may be people under rubble, - National Police 16

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 