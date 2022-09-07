17 915 23
AFU "restored" Ukrainian APC-4E in Kharkiv region, which was captured by Russians in March. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine
Ukrainian defenders returned the APC-4E captured by the Russians.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that in March, the Russian invaders captured the Ukrainian APC-4E. However, in a few months, the Ukrainian defenders returned their equipment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...