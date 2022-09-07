AFU "restored" Ukrainian APC-4E in Kharkiv region, which was captured by Russians in March. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders returned the APC-4E captured by the Russians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that in March, the Russian invaders captured the Ukrainian APC-4E. However, in a few months, the Ukrainian defenders returned their equipment.

