Lithuania sent 105-mm howitzers to Ukraine. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Lithuania sent another batch of military aid to Ukraine - 105-mm howitzers.
This is stated in a message on Twitter of the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania, Censor.NET reports.
"Lithuania continues to financially support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our 105-mm howitzers are headed to Ukraine," the message says.
In Vilnius, it was emphasized that Ukraine needs uninterrupted supplies of weapons, therefore "we cannot take a break."
