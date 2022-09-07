ENG
Lithuania sent 105-mm howitzers to Ukraine. PHOTOS

Lithuania sent another batch of military aid to Ukraine - 105-mm howitzers.

This is stated in a message on Twitter  of the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania, Censor.NET reports.

"Lithuania continues to financially support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our 105-mm howitzers are headed to Ukraine," the message says.

In Vilnius, it was emphasized that Ukraine needs uninterrupted supplies of weapons, therefore "we cannot take a break."

