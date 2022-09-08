Consequences of Russian strikes on Kharkiv and region: enterprise building was destroyed. PHOTOS

At night, the military of the aggressor countries shelled two districts of Kharkiv and the region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of district prosecutors of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

"According to the investigation, on the night of September 8, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv. The missile hit the administrative building of one of the enterprises, which led to its complete destruction. In the Saltivka district, an enemy missile hit the production territory. According to preliminary information, the occupiers fired at Kharkiv with S-300 missiles fired from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the message reads.

The Russian military continues to carry out hostile strikes in the region.

Read more: AFU advanced 20 km and recaptured 400 square kilometers in Kharkiv region, - ISW. MAP

"As a result of shelling in the village of Ivanivka, the Chuhuiiv district, two men were injured. In the village of Bezruky, the Kharkiv district, a fire broke out in an outbuilding and garage as a result of a projectile hit by the occupiers. A 74-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were injured," the Prosecutor General's Office notes.





