Rashists shelled fire station in Bakhmut for second time, - SES. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces attacked the fire station in Bakhmut, the Donetsk region, for the second time. Two rescuers were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the SES in the Donetsk region.

"2 hostile attacks on the fire and rescue unit in Bakhmut in less than 3 days!!! Today, at approximately 01:00 a.m., the Bakhmut fire and rescue unit came under fire for the second time. Two rescuers were injured as a result of the shelling. The condition of both employees is satisfactory, they received qualified medical assistance ", the message says.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: night passed restlessly in many sections of front from Kurakhovo to Soledar. PHOTOS

It is noted that enemy fire damaged the glazing of 4 entrance gates of the fire station, 2 garage gates were cut by debris. In addition, during the shelling, 2 pieces of equipment were damaged - a water tanker and a communal ambulance.





