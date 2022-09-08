Consequences of shelling of Nikopol: power line and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS

In the Nikopol district, the police are documenting the war crimes of the Russian army.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, investigative teams and explosives experts are working at the sites of the hits. Previously, as a result of shelling, citizens were not injured.

"On September 8, Russian troops shelled Nikopol again from the side of Enerhodar. Power lines, gas pipelines, private buildings, and farm buildings were damaged. Also, the day before, Marhanets came under enemy fire. Previously, the enterprise was damaged, the extent of the destruction is being determined," the newspaper said. messages

See more: Russians shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery twice during night, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS









Law enforcement officers of the Nikopol region and employees of the explosives service are working at the sites of the hits. The police are documenting every war crime committed by the Russian army.