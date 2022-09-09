ENG
Occupiers carried out airstrike on hospital in Sumy region. Premises were destroyed, there are victims. PHOTOS

The occupiers carried out an airstrike on the hospital of Velykopysarivka in the Sumy region.

Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the head of the Sumy RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians continue to cynically fire at the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy region - today after 09:00 a.m., Russian enemy aircraft, without crossing the border of Ukraine, fired at a hospital. The premises were destroyed, there are casualties among people," the report says.

Occupiers carried out airstrike on hospital in Sumy region. Premises were destroyed, there are victims 01
Occupiers carried out airstrike on hospital in Sumy region. Premises were destroyed, there are victims 02
Occupiers carried out airstrike on hospital in Sumy region. Premises were destroyed, there are victims 03
Occupiers carried out airstrike on hospital in Sumy region. Premises were destroyed, there are victims 04

Read more: More than 90 "arrivals" were registered in Sumy region during September 8, - OVA

