Remains of person killed by Russian occupiers were discovered in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

The remains of a man killed by Russian invaders were found in the village of Moschun, Kyiv region.

The head of the police of the Kyiv region, Andrii Nebytov, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The remains of a person killed by the occupiers were found in Moschun. On a plot of land near the forest, our policemen found a skull sprinkled with earth.

During the examination, it was established that the bones of the skull have damage that may indicate that the person was executed. The remains have now been sent for forensic examination.

Unfortunately, we still continue to find the bodies of citizens killed by the occupiers. As of September 9, 1,360 bodies of those killed during active hostilities in the Kyiv region have already been discovered," the message reads.

