war (20360) propaganda (377) Russia (9739) hoax (76)

Russian propagandist exposes another. PHOTOS

Russian propagandist Boris Rozhin reported on the alleged downing of a Ukrainian drone by the Russian occupiers and published photos of the downed object. But another Russian propagandist, Volodymyr Romanov, refuted Rozhin’s lie, as the published photos showed a Russian Kh-59MK missile.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"The anti-aircraft defense of the marines of the "V" group in the Vuhledar direction shot down the enemy's UAV," Rozhin said.

"Everything is cool in this post. It's authentic. Only it's our Kh-59MK missile," Romanov answered him.

Russian propagandist exposes another 01
Russian propagandist exposes another 02
Russian propagandist exposes another 03
Russian propagandist exposes another 04
Russian propagandist exposes another 05
Russian propagandist exposes another 06
Russian propagandist exposes another 07

