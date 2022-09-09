ENG
Russians sent reinforcements to Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Ukrainian soldiers continue to successfully eliminate the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region. WARNING! The news contains footage that is not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!

Corresponding photos of the liquidated Russian occupiers were published by the StratCom of the AFU, Censor.NET reports.

"This is what the "many thousands of reinforcements'' from the rashists really are, and what happens to them right away," said the caption to the photo.

Read more: Occupiers announced evacuation of Izium, Kupiansk and Velyky Burluk

Russians sent reinforcements to Kharkiv region 01
Russians sent reinforcements to Kharkiv region 02
Russians sent reinforcements to Kharkiv region 03
Russians sent reinforcements to Kharkiv region 04
Russians sent reinforcements to Kharkiv region 05

