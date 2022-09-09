ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14898 visitors online
News Photo Photo News Political collages
31 903 36
Lavrov (225) politics (44) Putin (2574) collages (26) Margarita Simonian (6)

Highway to Hell, "Screaming on a Pontoon," a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News

Fresh MEMES from Censor.net

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 01

Everything goes according to plan...

Read more: Putin convenes Security Council due to release of Balaklia Armed Forces

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 02

"Screaming on a Pontoon"

Read more: Blinken threatened Lavrov with new sanctions in case Russia annexes occupied Ukrainian territories

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 03

...and very soon

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 04

So, how it's going?

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 05

Superman isn't the same anymore...

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 06

A very good decision

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 07

Some numbers

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 08

Anniversary one...

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 09

True art of AFU

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 10

Visit to ZNPP

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 11

Highway to Hell

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 12

Russians' fate in Ukraine

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 13

Lapti in Russian

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 14

History pages

Highway to Hell, Screaming on a Pontoon, a story of one suicide. Fresh MEMES from Censor.net 15

A story of one suicide...

See more photoshops here

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 