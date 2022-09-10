Oleksiyi Yurchenko, cameraman of the Pryamoy TV channel, died in fighting for the liberation of Balakleya from Russian invaders. VIDEO

On February 24, Oleksiy Yurchenko enlisted in the 206th Terror Battalion in Kyiv. Then, in the ranks of AFU went to dismiss Kharkiv region. As an officer, he commanded a grenade launcher platoon.

"The liberation of Ukrainian land is hard work of our military and, unfortunately, their lives.

It was with great sadness that I learned that Oleksiy Yurchenko, a cameraman for the TV channel "Direct", died in the battles for the dismissal of Balakleya.

On February 24, he came to Lavrska and immediately enlisted in the 206th Battalion of the Kiev Terror Battalion.

Then, in the ranks of the AFU, he went to the Kharkiv region. As an officer he commanded a grenade launcher platoon. And then... died near Balakleya.

Oleksiy fought in the ranks of the Armed Forces back in 2015-2016. He distinguished himself in the battles for Marinka and Peski. In 2015, when his daughter Dasha was going to first grade, Oleksiy broke away from the front to take her to first grade...

My sincere condolences to my wife Tatyana and all of Oleksiy's family," Poroshenko said.