Armed Forces of Ukraine raised Ukrainian flag over city council in Kupiansk, - Telegram-channels. PHOTOS

Defenders of Ukraine entered Kupiansk, the Kharkiv region, and raised a yellow-blue flag over the city council.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"Ours in Kupiansk. Guys from the 1st battalion of the 92nd brigade raised our flag over the city council," writes the Telegram channel Censor.NET.

Other Telegram channels also report that the AFU is already in Kupiansk. Corresponding photos are also distributed.

However, there is currently no official confirmation of the information.





