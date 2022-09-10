In just three days, defenders of Ukraine destroyed $157.5 million worth of enemy air targets, - Air Force Command. INFOGRAPHICS

In just three days, the Ukrainian defenders smashed the enemy’s air targets to the tune of $157.5 million.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"In just three days of the war, the occupiers blew away about 173.7 million US dollars. And we are talking only about means of air attack: cruise missiles, airplanes, and helicopters, destroyed by units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, air defense of the Ground Forces, and the AAF during September 5-7," the message says.

As noted, such a calculation of the enemy's losses in hard currency was carried out at the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

One of the most expensive and most technological missiles in the Russian Federation's arsenal is, of course, the X-101 cruise missile.

So, the enemy launched six X-101 over Ukraine on September 5 (five of them were shot down by air defense of the Air Force). The estimated cost of the X-101 is $13 million per unit. 13 x 6 = 78 million dollars.

In addition:

- two X-59 guided air missiles - 600,000 dollars ($300,000 per unit);

- two Ka-52 attack helicopters for $32.4 million ($16.2 million per unit) and a Mi-24 attack helicopter ($12.5 million per unit);

- three Su-25 attack aircraft worth 33 million dollars ($11 million per unit) were destroyed by the soldiers of the AAF;

- ten operational-tactical UAVs of the Orlan-10 type - $1 million ($100,000 per unit).

"So, according to approximate calculations, only in the sky for three days of war, the losses of the Russian army amounted to: 157,500,000 US dollars!

Air defense continues to work for victory. The Air Force and Air Defense Forces of all defense forces of Ukraine are destroying the occupiers both in the sky and on the ground," the message reads.

"In the Russian "Mukhosransk" people should know: why do they live so badly, why most of the country is not gasified, why there are no roads, why they still live in wooden barracks and go to the toilet outside...

Because tanks, planes, missiles, helicopters, as well as luxurious palaces of the Putin gang and hundreds of billions of stolen money in the accounts of oligarchs, instead of the economic development of the country! Everything is under the guise of victory, propaganda, and... tens of thousands of "liberators" deaths!", - added the Air Force Command.

