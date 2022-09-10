Today, 5 ships with 90,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products left ports of "Odesa", "Chornomorsk", and "Pivdenny". PHOTOS

Today, September 10, as part of the implementation of the "grain initiative", 5 ships left the ports of "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenny".

As informed by Censor.NET with reference to Facebook of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

It is noted that 90,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are on board these ships.

They are heading towards the countries of Africa and Europe.

Since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian food, 2.6 million tons of agricultural products have already been exported.

"A total of 113 ships with agricultural products, which were sent to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa, left Ukrainian ports," the Ministry of Infrastructure reported.

