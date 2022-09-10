ENG
"Let’s go further!" - special officers of SSU "Alfa" in Kupiansk. PHOTO

Special forces of the Central Security Service "A" of the SSU entered Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

"Special appointees of the Central Security Service "A" of the SSU in Kupiansk, which was and will always be Ukrainian! We will liberate our land to the last centimeter! Let's move on! Glory to Ukraine!", the message reads.

