Charles III was officially declared King of Great Britain. PHOTOS

The Council of Succession at a ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London on September 10 officially announced the son of the late Elizabeth II, Charles, as the monarch.

The historic ceremony was broadcast on television for the first time, Censor.NET informs with reference to the BBC.

The king himself was not initially present, but joined the second part of the ceremony to hold his first meeting of the privy council.

Privy Council Secretary Richard Tilbrook declared Charles "King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith" before saying "God save the King".

The packed room, which included Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Liz Truss, echoed the phrase.

See more: Ukrainians bring flowers to British Embassy in Kyiv: they honor memory of Queen Elizabeth II. PHOTOS

Former Prime Ministers of Great Britain - John Major, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and Tony Blair stood in the first row of spectators. With them stood the leader of the British opposition, the leader of the Labor Party, Keir Starmer.

After a short speech in which the king paid his last respects to the late queen, Charles III, Bible in hand, made a vow to the kingdom and to each of its constituent parts - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Charles III then signed a document certifying his vow.

Read more: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96

It will be recalled that Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain died on September 8 at the age of 96.