"Donbas" battalion captured 7 prisoners in Kupiansk, including two personnel soldiers of Russian Federation, 4 mobilized in occupied territories and traitor Kalaida. PHOTOS

The chief editor of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov announced this on his Facebook page.

The "Donbas" battalion of the 15th regiment of the National Guard captured 7 prisoners in the newly liberated Kupiansk, including two Russian military personnel, 4 mobilized in the occupied territories and the traitor Oleh Kalaida, who joined the Russian police in Balaklia. The traitor, like other prisoners, was handed over to the special services. "Russia will always abandon you, always." All those who cooperated with the Russian occupiers are immediately filtered and detained, Russia did not evacuate the traitors, the Russian generals did not even warn many of their soldiers about the escape of their troops," the journalist said.

