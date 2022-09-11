Soldiers of 113th Terror Defense Brigade liberated Vasylenkove and Artemivka in Kharkiv region - Zelensky. PHOTOS

Soldiers of 113th separate brigade of territorial defense liberated Vasilenkove and Artemivka in Kharkiv region.

It was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Step by step our fighters are de-occupying Ukrainian land. Soldiers of the 113th Separate Brigade of Territorial Defense liberated Vasylenkove and Artemivka in Kharkiv Region. We must remember that freedom does not come easily. Ukrainian defenders at the cost of their own lives are fighting for independence for each of us. Limitless gratitude to all our soldiers! We are proud of each and every one!". - said the President.

