AFU "won" rare Russian RLC "Zoopark-1M" in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS
Ukrainian defenders captured the Russian "Zoopark-1M" radar reconnaissance and fire control complex.
This was reported by the press center of the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
"The parade of the Rashists Land Lease continues. This time our Cossacks won a trophy of a "very rare beast". This is the first, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a working copy of the 1L219 "Zoopark-1" reconnaissance and fire control RLC captured from the Rashists," the message reads.
