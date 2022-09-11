Consequences of night shelling of Kharkiv by Russian troops: Rocket fired from Belgorod region hit near stadium. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv at night.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region.

"On the night of September 11, the Russian army launched a rocket attack on the Industrial district of Kharkiv. The rocket hit the ground near the sports stadium. Windows were broken and the roof was damaged in one of the administrative buildings," the report says.

As a result of the Russian missile attack, a funnel with a diameter of almost 9 meters and a depth of 4 meters was formed.

Previously, the occupiers fired at Kharkiv with S-300 missiles fired from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

