Ukrainian flag was raised above village of Pishchane in Luhansk region, - Haidai. PHOTO

Defenders of Ukraine raised the Ukrainian flag over the village of Pishchane, Starobilsk district, Luhansk region.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"Pishchane village, Starobilsk district, the morning of September 11, 2022. We have the best people... they know how to wait and not lose faith," he said.





