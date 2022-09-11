ENG
Consequences of Russian missile attack on residential quarter of Dnipro. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers struck the middle of Dnipro at night.

The consequences of the destruction were made public by the head of the RMA Valentyn Reznichenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Dnipro after a nighttime missile attack in the middle of the city... Damn the 'Russian world'," commented the head of the regional administration.

We will remind you that on the night of September 11, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack in the middle of the Dnipro. Russian troops aimed directly at the residential quarter. A 72-year-old man was injured. He is hospitalized in serious condition. There is destruction of administrative buildings, shops, market, warehouses and residential buildings.

Consequences of Russian missile attack on residential quarter of Dnipro 01
Consequences of Russian missile attack on residential quarter of Dnipro 02
Consequences of Russian missile attack on residential quarter of Dnipro 03
Consequences of Russian missile attack on residential quarter of Dnipro 04
Consequences of Russian missile attack on residential quarter of Dnipro 05
Consequences of Russian missile attack on residential quarter of Dnipro 06
Consequences of Russian missile attack on residential quarter of Dnipro 07
Consequences of Russian missile attack on residential quarter of Dnipro 08
Consequences of Russian missile attack on residential quarter of Dnipro 09

