This afternoon, occupiers hit three cities of Donetsk region at once, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and Mykolaivka.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian occupiers hit three cities at the same time this afternoon. Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and Mykolaivka came under fire.

Industrial facilities, high-rise buildings, a gas station were damaged, and the building of the National Center for Economic and Social Affairs was destroyed. At least one injured person is currently known," the report said.

Now rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the site of the shelling - they are sorting through the debris and documenting the crimes of the Russian occupiers.

