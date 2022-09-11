Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation admitted that Russian occupiers had almost completely fled from Kharkiv region. MAP

The Ministry of Defense of Russia in its daily briefings showed its withdrawal from the Kharkiv region, and did not leave the occupiers in the northern part of the region at all.

At the briefing, the representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Igor Konashenkov showed a map of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

It shows that Russia controls only a small part of the region beyond the Oskil River.

Occupied territories still controlled by Russia are marked in orange.

As recently as yesterday, September 10, the Russian map showed huge territories occupied by the occupying forces - now they are controlled by Ukraine, as the Russian Federation itself admits.

Judging by the map, Russia left, in particular, Vovchansk.