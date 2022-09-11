Baykar company showed what plant near Kyiv will look like. PHOTOS

The construction project of the Turkish company Baykar plant in Ukraine is not canceled due to the fact that the war continues.

CEO of the company Haluk Bayraktar said this in a comment to Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET informs.

The company has already bought a plot of land in Ukraine for the construction of a plant. They plan to produce there not only Bayraktar TB2, but also other models of drones: for example, the heavy Akıncı and the Kızılelma fighter.

Bayraktar told Defense Express that the total area of ​​the center in Ukraine will be more than 30,000 square meters and the number of Ukrainian engineers and technicians should be more than 300 people.

The publication also published models of the future center, which will conduct the development and production of drones.









