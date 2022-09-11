ENG
In Kharkiv region, Russian troops, fleeing, left lists of their personnel. PHOTOS

The soldiers of the Russian Federation fled from the village of Nova Husarivka of the Kharkiv region so quickly that they left all their books and personnel lists there.

This was stated in Telegram by Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Russian military personnel from military unit 06414 (7th OMSP, PPD - Kaliningrad) fled so quickly from the village of Nova Husarivka, Izyum district, Kharkiv region, that they left all their books and personnel lists, detailed records, documents and notebooks, and even photos of their loved ones in notebooks. Thanks to these accounting books, every rashist will be found and will not escape from justice," the message reads.

