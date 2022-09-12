At night, Rashists attacked Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

On the night of September 12, the Russian occupation forces attacked the communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko.

"The Russians do not stop shelling our towns and villages. At night, they fired "Uragan", "Hrad", and heavy artillery in the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts. Nikopol was covered with fire three times.

They shelled each other in three communities - Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka. There were no casualties or injuries. Private houses, a lyceum, and power grids were damaged. The extent of the destruction is being clarified," the report says.

See more: Consequences of Russian missile attack on residential quarter of Dnipro. PHOTOS

It is noted that in the Kryvy Rih district, the enemy struck Zelenodolsk. Mutilated houses and gas pipeline. People were not injured.

Reznychenko adds that the night passed peacefully in other areas of the region. And for the moment, everywhere is quiet.