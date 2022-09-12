Russian invaders hit perinatal center and private houses in Kramatorsk at night. PHOTOS

At night, Russian occupation forces attacked Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Kramatorsk RMA Oleksandr Honcharenko reported this.

"Kramatorsk was under fire again at night. The Russians hit the private sector and the perinatal center with rockets. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the report said.

