ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11921 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
3 754 8
war (20436) shoot out (8805) Donetsk region (1915)

Russian invaders hit perinatal center and private houses in Kramatorsk at night. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

At night, Russian occupation forces attacked Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Kramatorsk RMA Oleksandr Honcharenko reported this.

"Kramatorsk was under fire again at night. The Russians hit the private sector and the perinatal center with rockets. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the report said.

See more: This afternoon, occupiers hit three cities of Donetsk region at once, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian invaders hit perinatal center and private houses in Kramatorsk at night 01
Russian invaders hit perinatal center and private houses in Kramatorsk at night 02
Russian invaders hit perinatal center and private houses in Kramatorsk at night 03

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 