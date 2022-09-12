Day in Donetsk region: missile strikes on Kramatorsk and shelling along entire front line. PHOTOS

Over the course of last night, the occupiers fired rockets at Kramatorsk and shelled the front line in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, Russian missiles hit a hospital, 2 private houses, and a garage in Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

"Near midnight, the Russians shelled Kostiantynivka - dry grass in the open area was ignited, 2 houses were damaged. There are no casualties. In the Donetsk direction, the enemy was active in the Mariinka and Avdiivka.

In Krasnohorivka, 3 high-rise buildings were damaged, in Avdiivka - massive artillery shelling of the central part of the city. Information about the victims has not yet been received," the head of the region informs.

According to him, the night passed relatively calmly in the Bakhmut district, except for Paraskoviivka. There, 1 house was destroyed and 13 were damaged. There were no casualties.

"Every day, the risk of coming under Russian fire is increasing. Don't delay - evacuate in time!" - Kyrylenko appeals to the residents of the Donetsk region.

