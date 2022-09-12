ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11985 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
2 089 0
Russian Army (6219) war (20436) Kramatorsk (219) Donetsk region (1915) Pavlo Kyrylenko (367)

Day in Donetsk region: missile strikes on Kramatorsk and shelling along entire front line. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Over the course of last night, the occupiers fired rockets at Kramatorsk and shelled the front line in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, Russian missiles hit a hospital, 2 private houses, and a garage in Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

"Near midnight, the Russians shelled Kostiantynivka - dry grass in the open area was ignited, 2 houses were damaged. There are no casualties. In the Donetsk direction, the enemy was active in the Mariinka and Avdiivka.
In Krasnohorivka, 3 high-rise buildings were damaged, in Avdiivka - massive artillery shelling of the central part of the city. Information about the victims has not yet been received," the head of the region informs.

According to him, the night passed relatively calmly in the Bakhmut district, except for Paraskoviivka. There, 1 house was destroyed and 13 were damaged. There were no casualties.

"Every day, the risk of coming under Russian fire is increasing. Don't delay - evacuate in time!" - Kyrylenko appeals to the residents of the Donetsk region.

See more: Russian invaders hit perinatal center and private houses in Kramatorsk at night. PHOTOS

Day in Donetsk region: missile strikes on Kramatorsk and shelling along entire front line 01
Day in Donetsk region: missile strikes on Kramatorsk and shelling along entire front line 02
Day in Donetsk region: missile strikes on Kramatorsk and shelling along entire front line 03

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 