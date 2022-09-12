Bodies of four more tortured civilians were found in liberated village in Kharkiv region, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

In a village liberated from the occupiers in the Kharkiv region, 4 more bodies of civilians with traces of torture were found.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, under the procedural leadership of the Chuhuiv district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

"After the de-occupation of the village of Zaliznychne, Kharkiv region, local residents turned to the law enforcement officers and reported that Russian servicemen had killed their fellow villagers. On September 11, the law enforcement officers found four bodies with traces of torture. Three of them were buried on the territory of their homes, another was buried on the territory of an asphalt plant opposite the railway station of the village of Zaliznychne," the message says.

According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the victims were killed by the Russian military during the occupation of the settlement. Currently, the bodies have been sent for forensic examination.

